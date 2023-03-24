Caption: Photo of American Fighter Plane Cockpit. Credit: Shutterstock

Motorola Solutions Inc has been awarded a $340m contract for Enterprise Land Mobile Radio Support by the United States Air Force (USAF). The contract provides lifecycle management and sustainment maintenance services for the USAF’s land mobile radio network.

Under the terms of the contract, Motorola Solutions will support the USAF’s land mobile radio network to ensure its availability and reliability over the next decade. Work on the contract will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland and is expected to be completed by 23 March, 2033.

The 711th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Montgomery, Alabama, served as the contracting activity for the contract, which was awarded on March 23, 2023. The USAF selected Motorola Solutions for the contract due to its experience providing critical communications services to government agencies and first responders.

In the past, Motorola Solutions has also provided critical communications to the US Navy. The contract was to support radio communications to coordinate deployments and response actions at the US Navy’s facilities worldwide.

The US Air Force land mobile radio network is a critical communication system used to support the daily operations of the Air Force. The system provides voice and data communication capabilities to support mission-critical operations, including air traffic control, ground control, and emergency response.

This contract will help ensure that the Air Force’s land mobile radio network remains reliable and available for the next decade.