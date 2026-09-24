Rendition of Mexico’s C-130J-30 Super Hercules. Credit: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.

The Mexican Air Force, known as the Fuerza Aérea Mexicana (FAM), has announced the acquisition of a second Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules as it recapitalises its legacy Hercules fleet.

The announcement follows the first aircraft acquisition, disclosed in January this year, which made Mexico the first Latin American nation to join the global Super Hercules fleet.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The C-130J-30 is a stretched version of the C-130J, with an additional 15 feet of cargo space.

Lockheed Martin states that the aircraft also offers increased power, range, fuel efficiency and payload capacity for tactical airlift operations.

Mexico has operated C-130 Hercules aircraft for more than five decades, using them for natural disaster response, military operations and other critical missions.

The FAM is now replacing part of its legacy fleet with the C-130J-30 while retaining the operational, maintenance and logistics experience developed through its use of the Hercules.

The first Mexican C-130J-30 was used to transport emergency supplies, medical aid and personnel to Venezuela after twin earthquakes struck the country.

Lockheed Martin said the second aircraft would double Mexico’s response capability and support humanitarian assistance across Latin America.

Lockheed Martin air mobility & maritime missions vice president Trish Pagan said: “The C 130J is the backbone of global airlift, and Mexico’s continued investment underscores confidence in a platform that delivers decades of operational readiness, unmatched versatility and seamless interoperability with US and allied forces.”

The C-130J is certified for 20 mission sets, including airdrop, search and rescue, firefighting, medical evacuation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and special operations.

According to Lockheed Martin, more than 570 C-130J aircraft are in the global fleet.