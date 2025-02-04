Triumph Group has reached a definitive agreement that will see its acquisition by affiliates of private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners for approximately $3bn.
The transaction will result in Triumph transitioning into a privately managed organisation under the shared oversight of the private equity companies.
Shareholders of Triumph are set to receive $26 per share in cash, which reflects a 123% premium over the company’s unaffected closing stock price and a 58% premium over the 90-day VWAP preceding 31 January 2025.
Triumph specialises in the engineering, production, maintenance, and provision of replacement parts for a wide array of aerospace and defence equipment.
The company caters to an international clientele that encompasses manufacturers of original equipment as well as operators of both military and commercial aircraft across the spectrum.
Triumph chairman, president and CEO Dan Crowley said: “This transaction recognises our company’s position as a valued provider of mission-critical engineered systems and proprietary components for both OEM and aftermarket customers.
“As a privately held company in partnership with Berkshire Partners and Warburg Pincus, Triumph will have an enhanced ability to meet our customers’ evolving needs and provide more opportunities for our valued employees.”
The transaction is anticipated to be finalised in the latter half of 2025, pending approval by Triumph shareholders and regulatory bodies.
The board of directors of Triumph has given unanimous consent to the agreement, which is not dependent on financing.
Warburg Pincus managing director Dan Zamlong said: “With our deep experience investing in and developing aerospace platforms, we look forward to working with Triumph’s talented global team to increase opportunities for its portfolio and capture the growing demand for high quality aerospace components.”
Goldman Sachs & Co is providing financial advisory services to Triumph, with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as legal counsel.
Lazard is advising Berkshire Partners and Warburg Pincus, with legal counsel from Kirkland & Ellis and Covington & Burling.
Subsequent to the transaction’s closure, Triumph’s shares will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).