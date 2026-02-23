An imagery of satellite constellation. Credit: © Japan Ministry of Defense.

Japanese micro-satellite company Axelspace has won a contract from Tri-Sat Constellation and Mitsui Bussan Aerospace to deliver optical imagery data as part of the Japanese Ministry of Defense’s (MoD) satellite constellation initiative.

The arrangement appoints Axelspace as the exclusive supplier of optical imagery among the partner companies involved in the project.

The MoD awarded the satellite constellation project to a consortium that includes Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Synspective, Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Mitsui Bussan Aerospace, and Axelspace.

Tri-Sat Constellation, a special purpose company established by Mitsubishi Electric, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, and Mitsui & Co. signed the primary project agreement with the Ministry on 19 February.

The satellite constellation project operates under a Private Finance Initiative model and aims to set up a network of satellites managed by private companies, targeting stable procurement of imagery intelligence to support stand-off defence capabilities.

Axelspace will acquire and provide image data from the satellite network over the course of the contract, which runs from 19 February 2026 through 31 March 2031.

The contract value allocated to Axelspace and its co-contractors totals Y48.069bn ($310.28m)including tax, while the broader project is valued at Y283.117bn, including tax.

Project responsibilities cover image data acquisition from satellites, management and operation of dedicated ground facilities, and general oversight tasks throughout the project term.

Axelspace president and CEO Yuya Nakamura said: “Under the recently concluded contract, Axelspace will participate as the sole optical imagery provider. Based on the satellite development and operation technologies we have built to date, as well as our track record of stable image data provision, we aim to accurately address the needs of the national security field.

“At the same time, we will continue to actively expand the utilization of satellite data in the private sector and emerging markets, which are expected to see significant growth in the future.”