Britain has kick started a new agreement to facilitate collaboration in in as part of the early stage of developing a sovereign hypersonic strike capability. Credit: Defence Equipment and Support.

Amentum has been chosen by the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Team Hypersonics UK to deliver missile design engineering and programme management services for the country’s hypersonic strike initiative.

The Industry Mission Partner (IMP) contract aims to progress the development of a national hypersonic weapon system and reinforce cooperation with Australia and the US under the Australia, the UK and US (AUKUS) agreement.

Under the 15-month contract, which may extend for an additional three years, Amentum will lead a Joint Programme Office and form a System Engineering Delivery Advisory Team.

These entities will refine engineering design requirements for a demonstrator system and evaluate flight testing possibilities.

Amentum is responsible for a range of activities across the project lifecycle, such as systems engineering, mission planning, sensor platform integration, test design, planning and execution, safety systems, and cost analysis.

Amentum’s Energy & Environment-International business senior vice president and head Loren Jones said: “We will bring extensive global defence expertise and deep understanding of hypersonic technologies to this vitally important programme.

“Amentum’s technology partners and our own expertise in state-of-the-art engineering solutions will drive innovation and collaboration across the supply chain, a critical component of the UK’s national security strategy.”

Subcontractors Ebeni based in Wiltshire and London-based Synthetik Applied Technologies UK, will work alongside Amentum within this integrated team.

Synthetik, appointed in November last year, will focus developing the Environment Model, a simulation tool designed to forecast physical conditions such as thermal loads, vibration, and shock environments relevant to hypersonic vehicles.

The fully integrated Team Hypersonics has been established by the MoD to deliver a hypersonic weapons system demonstrator by decade’s end in pursuit of an operational Hypersonic Strike Capability.

UK MoD’s national armaments director Rupert Pearce said: “This contract represents exactly the kind of innovative partnership approach that the UK Defence Industrial Strategy demands, bringing together expertise from across defence, large companies, SMEs, and academia to deliver at pace.

“The IMP model breaks down traditional organisational boundaries and creates the collaborative environment we need to deliver this critical sovereign capability. We are not only advancing our hypersonic ambitions but also strengthening our defence industrial base and supporting jobs across the UK.”