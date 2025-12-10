AI and machine learning processing in military systems generates unprecedented amounts of heat. Credit: Shutterstock

Microprocessor and integrated circuit technologies have advanced rapidly in recent years. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into military systems has impacted everything from radar and surveillance to cyber defence and electronic warfare. As these systems grow more capable and compact, they also generate unprecedented amounts of heat with dense arrays of processors, GPUs, and advanced integrated circuits.

Traditional cooling methods such as fans, vents, and heatsinks are no longer sufficient. Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) requirements mean cooling systems cannot simply be scaled up, and fans and vents are highly vulnerable to dust, sand, and vibration in battlefield environments. The industry now requires innovation in design, power, and cooling to build next-generation systems capable of handling immense computational loads under the harshest conditions. In fact, thermal management is now one of the most important design considerations in defence electronics.

A shift toward advanced cooling

To meet these new challenges, the defence sector has turned to advanced cooling methods, such as direct air flow-through (AFT) and liquid flow-through (LFT) systems. These solutions remove heat far more efficiently than traditional air-based systems by circulating coolants directly over or through heat-generating components.

LFT is proving particularly vital for mission-critical electronics that must remain stable during sustained high workloads. By enabling direct thermal transfer from the chip to the coolant, LFT ensures precise temperature control and longer equipment life, even in extreme environments.

These advanced innovations are being developed and standardised through open industry collaborations, such as the VITA consortium, whose standards (including VITA 48) set parameters for implementing cooling techniques in embedded systems. These frameworks ensure interoperability, reliability, and field-ready performance across different defence technologies.

Integration from the start

Effective thermal management begins long before a system reaches the production line, and the key is to integrate advanced cooling technologies during the earliest design stages. When treating cooling as an afterthought, you limit both performance and scalability.

By incorporating thermal systems from the start, engineers can optimise internal layouts, power delivery, and mechanical interfaces. This design-first approach ensures that critical cooling components, such as cold plates, pumps, and fluid channels, fit seamlessly into compact architectures without compromising functionality. Retrofitting remains possible for legacy systems, but it often requires complex customisation to work within the constraints of existing hardware. While upgrades can extend lifespan and improve reliability, they rarely match the efficiency of systems purpose-built for advanced cooling.

Pushing the boundaries with nVent

Over the past two decades, nVent SCHROFF has invested heavily in research and development to bring industrial-grade cooling innovations into the defence arena. Drawing on expertise honed across data centre and industrial settings, nVent engineers have developed thermal solutions designed for the unique stresses of military use, including vibration, shock, humidity, and wide temperature swings.

Based on nVent SCHROFF’s involvement in VITA working groups, particularly standards 48.4 (Liquid Flow-Through) and 48.5 (Air Flow-Through), the company is at the forefront of interoperable, scalable cooling technology. By aligning with these open standards, nVent ensures that its solutions can evolve in tandem with rapidly advancing electronics architectures.

Thermal management is no longer a secondary consideration; it’s integral to system performance. As computing power continues to rise, nVent’s focus is on developing scalable, high-reliability cooling solutions that can adapt to whatever the next generation of military electronics demands.

While no single approach fits every application, Liquid Flow-Through cooling is emerging as the frontrunner for extreme thermal loads. nVent SCHROFF’s LFT module is built to the VITA 48.4 standard, enabling coolant to be circulated directly through sealed channels over the boards, achieving approximately 300 W of cooling per 6U slot for dense, high-power embedded systems. The system uses quick-disconnect, leak-proof fittings and is designed for rugged environments to suit tactical edge applications such as AI-enabled signal processing, radar, electronic warfare and high-performance embedded computing. Furthermore, by incorporating the cooling mechanism at the chassis and board level rather than as an afterthought, it helps maintain compact, high-density packaging (which is critical in SWaP-constrained defence systems) and prevents overheating while supporting field-ready reliability.

To learn more about how nVent SCHROFF’s advanced thermal management solutions can optimise your next mission-critical design, download the whitepaper below.