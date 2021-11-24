France submits proposal for India’s 114-Rafale fighter jets
France plans to deliver the first 20 Rafale jets directly, while the remaining 94 are expected to be produced in India with local partners.
France plans to deliver the first 20 Rafale jets directly, while the remaining 94 are expected to be produced in India with local partners.
The investment will speed Helsing’s development and deployment of new AI platforms for defence partners across more countries.
The aerospace and defense industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by modernization imperatives, industrial...
You can read the magazine for free online on any desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone. If you’d like to be notified by email when a new issue is available, simply sign up here.
Asylon wins Phase Three contract for MARIA aircraft inspections
AeroVironment wins $80.5m contract for Titan MS system
Japan’s EdgeCortix demonstrates AI platform in USAF battlefield exercise
Leidos develops real-time SATCOM dashboard for US Department of War