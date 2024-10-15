L3Harris has integrated its WESCAM MX-20 electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) imaging systems with Palantir Technologies‘ Sensor Inference Platform (SIP).
The demonstration, conducted in Loveland, Colorado, involved providing a fixed-wing aircraft the L3Harris WESCAM MX-20 EO/IR system, which was then coupled with Palantir’s software.
Palantir’s SIP provided advanced object detection, tracking, and classification capabilities, enhancing the operational effectiveness in complex threat environments.
The WESCAM MX-20 EO/IR imaging system is a part of L3Harris’ portfolio, which includes airborne, ground, and maritime multi-sensor, multi-spectral systems.
These systems are designed to offer uninterrupted intelligence collection through optical surveillance, targeting of threats on the battlefield, and are deployed worldwide.
WESCAM MX-Series products are made to optimise three factors for achieving maximum range -resolution, magnification, and stabilisation.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
It currently supports up to six sensors simultaneously, has long-range target Illumination, pointing and range-finding, and other features.
These are installed on more than 270 different types of platforms across all domains.
The integration with Palantir’s AI-enabled automation provides agile decision-making.
It also offers a future-ready sensor optimisation through a specialised user interface, which reduces workload and quickly alerts operators to immediate threats.
L3Harris Global Optical Systems vice-president and general manager Tom Kirkland said: “This highly successful demonstration with Palantir showcases L3Harris’ ability to remain at the forefront of cutting edge innovation.
“Working with Palantir provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to provide customers with the most advanced solutions to meet their critical mission needs.”
In January 2024, L3Harris announced its plans to deliver 11 WESCAM MX-20D EO/IR sensor systems to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for Canada’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS).