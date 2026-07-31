The European Commission will release €28.3bn to support Ukraine’s defence industrial capacity in 2026. Credit: Christophe Licoppe/Shutterstock.com.

The European Commission has released an additional €3.47bn ($3.99bn) to support Ukraine’s defence efforts, as part of the €90bn Ukraine Support Loan.

This will address Kyiv’s urgent military requirements as it continues to seek capability support in response to ongoing Russian military action, the Commission said in a 30 July release.

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The latest package covers an additional tranche of the first product schedule focusing on drone procurement.

It will also help finance more drones including long-range and jet-powered variants, alongside missiles and Gripen fighter jets.

In its announcement, the Commission also indicated that further support for drones, ammunition, air defence and missiles is set to be approved and released in the coming weeks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “With this new disbursement under our €90 billion loan package, we are helping Ukraine defend its people. We are also bringing our defence industries closer together, combining Europe’s industrial scale with Ukraine’s unmatched innovation.

“This is our new Drone Deal taking shape. And let this new support send a clear message: every Russian strike strengthens Ukraine’s determination to be free and our determination to stand with Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

The latest disbursement follows earlier allocations under the same support umbrella. On 25 June, the Commission provided €3.2bn to Ukraine under its dedicated Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) instrument.

This was succeeded by payments of €3.9bn on 30 June and €1.1bn on 15 July, both from the loan’s defence window.

For 2026, €28.3bn is set aside specifically to back Ukraine’s defence industrial capacity, with the exact allocation to be finalised by September.

Disbursements from these funds will continue throughout the remainder of the year following the adoption of detailed product schedules.

The €90bn Ukraine Support Loan consists of €60bn earmarked for boosting Ukraine’s defence capabilities and industrial base, while €30bn is reserved for maintaining Ukrainian state functions and economic stability.

According to the Commission, after Ukraine outlined its financing strategy in March 2026, the EU Council approved up to €45bn in support for the year, combining €16.7bn in budget backing and €28.3bn for defence industrial support.

The budget component includes equal shares for a Ukraine Facility top-up and a new MFA operation, worth up to €8.35bn each. The first MFA disbursement of €3.2bn was made late June.

The EU and its member states have, since the beginning of Russia’s military action against Ukraine, supplied more than €220bn in total support, which includes funds raised from immobilised Russian assets.

In May this year, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, ratified both the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the Agreement with the European Union on a €90bn ($104bn) Ukraine Support Loan, according to official statements published on the legislature’s website.