Red Kite leverages the existing Stormbreaker airframe. Credit: RTX.

Raytheon UK has introduced its first sovereign precision weapon, Red Kite, at the Farnborough International Airshow.

In a statement issued on 21 July, RTX, the parent company of Raytheon, said the weapon is “fully designed and digitally engineered” within the UK.

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Red Kite is the result of a collaborative effort between Raytheon UK and a consortium of British defence partners.

According to the company, the weapon leverages advanced digital modelling techniques, allowing it to progress rapidly from concept to prototype.

The programme utilised British expertise from across the country, engaging nationwide supply chain spanning specialist electronics in Harlow to control systems in Glenrothes.

Raytheon UK managing director and chief executive James Gray stated that Red Kite was designed to prioritise both affordability and adaptability.

The precision weapon is also claimed to be “highly deployable”, advancing the UK’s ability to rapidly scale critical stockpiles.

James Gray said: “Red Kite was designed with affordability and adaptability in mind, and marks a significant step forward for UK defence.

“Working closely with our partners over the past five years, we’ve combined innovative design, digital engineering and proven technologies to develop a sovereign capability for the RAF faster and more efficiently than ever.”

Red Kite is based on the existing StormBreaker airframe, which allows for compatibility with a wide variety of air platforms.

According to RTX, StormBreaker is officially cleared for operational deployment on the F-15E, while integration work for the smart weapon is underway on both the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet with the US Air Force and US Navy.

Raytheon UK developed Red Kite using its previous experience with precision weapons such as the Paveway IV.

The new weapon is designed to provide a cost-effective, scalable solution aimed at enhancing operational flexibility for the Royal Air Force (RAF).

“Red Kite is about getting capability to the frontline faster – reducing cost, increasing availability and meeting our customers’ needs when it matters most. It represents a clear step toward a more resilient, sovereign UK defence industrial base,” Gray added.

The Red Kite programme is expected to directly support around 140 highly skilled jobs across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The unveiling of Red Kite comes after Raytheon UK successfully conducted integration trials of the Paveway IV precision-guided bomb on the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.