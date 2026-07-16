Artist rendition of APKWS laser-guided rocket fired from an F-16. Credit: BAE Systems.

The US Department of State has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Saudi Arabia involving Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) and related equipment, with an estimated total value of $1.96bn.

The APKWS is a laser-guided 70mm rocket system that can be launched from various aircraft and unmanned platforms to engage ground, air, and sea targets.

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According to the State Department, Saudi Arabia has requested to purchase up to 10,000 APKWS-II air-to-air guidance sections as well as up to 10,000 APKWS-II air-to-ground guidance sections.

The proposed package also includes LAU-131 A/A launchers, Mk-152 high explosive warheads, MK66 rocket motors, proximity fuzes, WTU-1/B practice warheads, inert MK66 rocket motors, and various test support and launch equipment.

Additional elements encompass spare and repair parts, technical documentation, personnel training, transportation, and both US government and contractor engineering support and logistics.

BAE Systems has been identified as the principal contractor for this sale.

Implementing the proposed sale will require deploying 15 additional US government personnel and 15 US contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia.

These personnel will provide ongoing support for programme and technical reviews as well as training and maintenance, the State Department noted.

The proposed sale supports US foreign policy and national security interests by enhancing the capabilities of Saudi Arabia, a designated major non-NATO ally.

The department said the acquisition of APKWS is intended to improve Saudi Arabia’s self-defence, augment the operational effectiveness of its aircraft, and strengthen interoperability with US, NATO, and other regional forces.

“There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the State Department said.

This development follows earlier US approvals in February for potential FMS packages to Saudi Arabia, including sustainment support for F-15 aircraft and PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 missiles.