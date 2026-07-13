Helsing’s CA-1 Europa. Credit: Helsing.

Helsing reported that investor demand “significantly exceeded” the available allocation during its latest Series E funding round, which raised $1.8bn for the defence AI company.

The round valued the company at $18bn, the company said in a 13 July release.

Among the participants were Dragoneer Investment Group, Disruptive, Iconiq, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, JPMorganChase, General Catalyst, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Plural, and Stepstone.

Existing supporters Prima Materia, Accel, and Greenoaks were also involved in the latest funding round

Following the new fundraising, Helsing remains predominantly European-owned. Helsing has retained its current board structure, which features co-chairmen Daniel Ek and Tom Enders, members Jeannette zu Fürstenberg and Denis Mercier, and the company’s founders.

According to Helsing, the funds raised will be used to increase the pace of development and integration of new AI platforms across its network of partner countries.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the company collaborates with government and industry organisations to design AI-based autonomous systems for defence purposes.

Last month, Helsing announced a Memorandum of Understanding with European energetic materials manufacturer, EURENCO to supply warheads for its HX-2 strike drone.

The HX-2, first revealed in late 2024, is an electric-powered, AI-defined munition with an X-wing design and a range up to 100km.

At the recently concluded International Aerospace Exhibition, Helsing also showcased the CA-1 Electronic Attack (CA-1EA).

The CA-1EA, which builds on the CA-1 Europa platform, is intended to provide electronic jamming of hostile radar systems from the air.

The autonomous combat aircraft version, designated as CA-1KA (Kinetic Attack), is currently under development with first test flights scheduled for early 2027.