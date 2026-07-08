Titan-MS detects, identifies, tracks, defeats, and reports uncrewed-system threats. Credit: © AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (AV) has been awarded an $80.5m contract by the US Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) to supply its Titan MS (Multi-Sensor) system.

The order is part of the Department of War’s (DoW) Domestic Shield programme, aimed at enhancing counter-uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) capabilities for defence critical infrastructure and homeland defence.

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The acquisition of Titan MS systems is expected to strengthen the US Air Force Global Strike Command’s layered base defence against small uncrewed aircraft system (sUAS) threats.

The new order is part of a broader $500m Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) sole-source contract and follows an earlier JIATF-401 procurement of a Titan C-UAS system.

AeroVironment chairman, president, and CEO Wahid Nawabi said: “Counter-UAS is no longer a future requirement, it is the defining operational imperative of modern defence.

“This milestone award and the unprecedented demand we are seeing for Titan mark a historic turning point, as customers move decisively toward proven, fielded solutions that can be rapidly deployed at scale to protect civilians, servicemembers and critical assets against increasingly sophisticated drone threats.”

The Titan MS system uses AI and multiple sensor types to detect, identify, track, counter, and report on unmanned system threats.

It is designed for use in a range of environments, including air, sea, and land, and combines AI technology with sensors to address both radio frequency-controlled and autonomous drones.

AeroVironment stated that Titan products are currently in use across several programmes of record with the US DoW, various US government agencies, and international customers.

The Titan family of products are currently in use across several programmes of record with the US DoW, various US government agencies, and international customers.

Recently, the company delivered 118 Titan 4 systems and 400 Titan-SV systems globally, with the Titan platform now deployed in 17 countries, three of which began fielding the system this quarter.

In September last year, AV secured a firm-fixed-price contract option by the US Space Force (USSF) Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SpRCO) to supply two BADGER phased array antenna systems.