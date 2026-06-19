The UK continues to support Ukraine and strengthening its Armed Forces for current and future needs. Credit: Africa Stock/Shutterstock.com.

The UK has pledged to deliver 150,000 drones to Ukraine as part of a military assistance package valued at £752m ($996m).

A statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on 18 June 2026, the package will be funded through the country’s £2.26bn Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan to Kyiv.

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In addition to the drones, the support package will include more than 350 air defence missiles and radar systems, such as Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) and ground-based radars.

The drones, air defence missiles and radar systems are scheduled for delivery by the end of this year.

Funding for this effort comes from proceeds of immobilised Russian sovereign assets, utilising measures first outlined by the Chancellor last year, the MoD stated.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis outlined the commitment during meetings in Brussels for the Nato Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG).

The new support package is intended to bolster Ukraine’s air defence capability and increase protection from Russian missile and drone attacks.

The funding will also be applied to supporting Ukraine’s domestic defence production.

The latest support package for Ukraine follows the UK Prime Minister’s recent announcements at the G7 summit.

These included £210m in UK Export Finance support aimed at powering Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and the imposition of 70 new sanctions relating to Russia’s so-called ‘shadow fleet’, defence supply chains, and illicit financial networks.

In Brussels, the UK Defence Secretary discussed further cooperation with counterparts from the US, France, Germany, Ukraine, Norway, Estonia, Denmark and Finland.

Separate agreements were reached with Germany and Norway on enhanced collaboration regarding anti-submarine warfare activities in the High North and Atlantic regions, where those nations operate advanced equipment, including frigates and P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The current announcement comes as the UK’s senior military leadership anticipates the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) may result in the reduction or delay of certain acquisition programmes.

Ongoing financial negotiations and a reported £28bn funding gap have postponed the official release of the DIP, which had originally been expected alongside the 2025 Strategic Defence Review.