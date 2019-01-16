Trending:
News
-
16 January 2019
Indonesian Air Force to receive additional H225M helicopters
The Indonesian Ministry of Defence and PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero) (PTDI) have entered an agreement for the delivery of eight additional H225M multirole helicopters.
-
16 January 2019
GA-ASI teams with five Belgian businesses for MQ-9B SkyGuardian
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has partnered with five companies in Belgium for the MQ-9B SkyGuardian programme.
-
15 January 2019
Vertex Aerospace to support USAF’s C-12 aircraft fleet
US-based firm Vertex Aerospace has been awarded a contract to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) C-12 Huron aircraft programme.
-
15 January 2019
Northrop Grumman wins USAF’s Litening targeting pod award
Northrop Grumman has received a $1.3bn Litening advanced targeting pod indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract from the US Air Force (USAF).
-
14 January 2019
RUAG to upgrade Swiss Air Force’s Cougar helicopters
Switzerland's arms manufacturer RUAG has signed an agreement with the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (armasuisse) to upgrade the Swiss Air Force’s transport helicopters.
-
14 January 2019
Lockheed Martin wins USAF GPS control segment sustainment II contract
Lockheed Martin has received a follow-on contract to continue to sustain and upgrade the US Air Force’s (USAF) Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite constellation’s ground control system.
-
11 January 2019
USAF accepts first KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft despite deficiencies
The US Air Force (USAF) has accepted the first KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft from Boeing after a long period of delays, clearing the way for the start of operational testing...
-
11 January 2019
Comtech wins contract to supply satellite modems for USAF programme
Comtech Telecommunications’ Arizona-based subsidiary Comtech EF Data has secured a contract from an undisclosed defence contractor to supply equipment that will be deployed to support a US Air Force (USAF)...
-
11 January 2019
USAF Squadron Innovation Funds improve 3D runway surface scanning
The Squadron Innovation Funds earmarked by Air Force Materiel Command to drive innovation at the landing gear test facility (LGTF) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US, has improved evaluation...
-
11 January 2019
USAF unveils BRICE mobile app to save time for aircraft maintainers
The US Air Force (USAF) has unveiled its Battle Record Information Core Environment (BRICE) mobile app, which is expected to save time and workload for aircraft maintainers.