Photo of the US Pentagon, the Washington headquarters of US Department of Defense. Credit: Shutterstock/Ivan Cholakov.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has moved to consolidate various resources working within the Foreign Military Sales regime into a new structure, the Defense Security Cooperation Service (DSCS), in a bid to streamline operations.

“When our allies are stronger, we are stronger,” asserted Kathleen Hicks, the US Deputy Secretary of Defense, during her speech announcing plans to restructure the Security Cooperation workforce on 1 October.

Security cooperation generally refers to efforts within the DoD to promote American foreign policy interests by aligning US training, equipment and advice with partner nations.

Though, it is worth noting that the US does provide security cooperation with any nation; “It has to be in our shared interests,” Hicks emphasised in her speech.

All this work is managed by the Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA). Predominantly, the agency organises the transfer of American-made weapon systems to foreign military forces among other forms of shared support through distinct Security Cooperation Organisations (SCOs).

SCOs serve in positions of influence as the foremost points of contact between the DoD and the host nation’s Ministry of Defence.

Typically, SCO officials include military assistance advisory groups, offices of defence and military cooperation and Defence Attaché personnel among others.

Security Cooperation: what’s new?

Within this tiered structure, the new DSCS has been formed, which will merge SCO officials based in US embassies in partner nations around the world.

This consoldiation will, the DoD claims, ensure the proper resources – staffing, training, and equipping of these global SCOs.

This endavour is the culmination of actions instituted by US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, between April and June 2023.

Ultimately, nations around the world are mobilising to ensure the protection of freedoms and sovereignty from autocratic regimes such as Russia and China, leading to the proliferation of demand for American systems and support, and thus the work of the security cooperation workforce.

Hicks pointed out that two decades ago, and for decades prior, there was typically a $10-to-15bn-a-year endeavour that has grown to more than $30bn in fiscal 2014, over $50bn in fiscal 2020, and now totalling over $100bn in the fiscal year that just ended.

“Because of the unprecedented demands on our security cooperation enterprise, we cannot accept more business as usual,” Hicks determined.

What does this mean?

It is believed that the DSCS will “transform” the way personnel performing security cooperation duties in US embassies worldwide are organised and managed.

Combatant commanders will retain control of SCO personnel and benefit from highly-skilled security cooperation specialists throughout their area of responsibility.

Adequately resourcing and preparing SCOs is essential to implement the National Defense Strategy – which allows the DoD to match national resources to national objectives – and to strengthen allies and partners for regional security.