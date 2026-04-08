The contract seeks to transition human health and performance technologies from laboratory research to operational field use. Credit: © AeroVironment, Inc.

UES, a division of AeroVironment, has received a $25m contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to move a range of human health and performance technologies from laboratory research to operational settings.

The three-year contract serves the needs of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing Human Effectiveness Directorate (711 HPW).

As part of the agreement, AeroVironment will develop sensor, diagnostic, and material technologies currently at intermediate stages of development, classified within Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 3-5.

The company will use prototyping capabilities and AI-powered data analytics to test and improve the performance of these technologies at scale.

The objective is to fast-track solutions that can be deployed to enhance the readiness, resilience, and survival of military personnel.

AeroVironment Health and Performance Technologies vice president Dr. Stephaney Shanks said: “With stringent requirements, harsh operating environments, and limited access to specialised infrastructure, health-focused devices for our military service members have faced unique challenges in reaching operational use.

“AV has the tools, track record, and technical expertise to tackle these challenges with solutions that deliver real-world impact, using the power of science to protect and empower our warfighters.”

The contract will prioritise four categories of work, according to AeroVironment.

One area involves the development of advanced sensors designed to monitor physiological and environmental data for both aircraft and pilots.

Another focus is on producing wearable diagnostic devices capable of functioning in challenging field environments.

Additionally, the agreement covers the creation of data analytics systems that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to interpret biosensor data.

The final area targets the advancement of biotechnology platforms, which include probiotics intended to mitigate stress and sensors based on synthetic biology for health monitoring.

This agreement builds on AeroVironment’s earlier work with the 711 HPW, including the fielding of onboard oxygen sensors used to study unexplained physiological events within pilot populations.

The new contract aims to further improve hardware durability, speed of data analysis, and user interface design to meet the needs of the US Air and Space Force.