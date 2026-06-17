Air Combat Command’s implementation of Hypori Lyte modernise Air Force mobile communications. Credit: Garun .Prdt/Shutterstock.com.

US Air Force’s Air Combat Command (ACC) has started the implementation of Hypori Lyte for Secure Messaging to enhance communication security for Airmen.

This marks the first deployment of Hypori’s messaging capability specifically designed to enable secure, device-agnostic messaging.

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Hypori Lyte’s implementation enables encrypted messaging that keeps all data off endpoint devices, reducing risk of local data exposure.

By ensuring that no data is stored on endpoint devices, the solution enables ACC to safeguard mission communications, fulfil Department of War (DoW) compliance obligations, and uphold the personal privacy of Airmen.

Hypori CEO Jared Shepard said: “ACC’s leadership in evaluating next-generation mobile capabilities is driving real change across the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

“With Hypori Lyte for Secure Messaging, we’re empowering secure, compliant communication that safeguards mission data, provides Continuity of Government (COG) capabilities, and protects absolute user privacy, all while simplifying how Airmen stay connected.”

The deployment follows the Department of the Air Force (DAF) Workspace Anywhere initiative, with ACC now partnering with Hypori to introduce a secure, encrypted platform for communications.

The goal is to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in accordance with all relevant US law and federal policy, while also safeguarding user privacy.

Approximately 10,000 ACC users will be supported by this initial rollout, and secure messaging will also be available to existing DAF Hypori users, reaching about 27,000 individuals in total.

This development forms part of broader mobile modernisation efforts within ACC.

The deployment seeks to demonstrate that secure messaging can be delivered without a device-centric security model, as Hypori’s zero-data architecture keeps sensitive information from ever residing on an endpoint.

ACC Directorate of Cyberspace & Warfighting Communications (ACC/A6) director brigadier general Jeffrey Phillips said: “Our Wing Commanders and Airmen need modern communication tools to operate at today’s speed.

“Secure messaging platforms directly strengthen mission readiness by enabling our forces to collaborate confidently and securely on the move, without being tied to a specific device, ensuring we remain ready to respond at any moment.”