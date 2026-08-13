South Korea’s KF-21. Credit: Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Korea.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hyundai Rotem have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at cooperation in the development and integration of advanced airborne weaponry.

The MoU was signed at KAI’s headquarters in the southeastern South Korean city of Sacheon on 12 August 2026.

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The partnership covers both the KF-21 fighter platform and the creation of long-range air-to-air missiles, in addition to exploring combined export offerings of aircraft and weapons to overseas markets.

Under the agreement, the two firms will jointly pursue development and systems integration of aircraft such as the KF-21 with advanced airborne munitions.

They will also investigate export packages that bundle fighter jets with onboard weapons, as well as seek out new business opportunities both domestically and internationally.

The agreement reflects Hyundai Rotem’s ambitions to move beyond its established focus on ground systems and into the aerospace sector such as propulsion, guided missile technology, and hypersonic flight vehicles.

Maeil Business Newspaper quoted a Hyundai Rotem official as saying: “This agreement will serve as an opportunity to further strengthen our competitiveness in future aerial weapons by combining the core technologies of both companies.

“Based on our expertise and business capabilities, we will contribute to strengthening national defence and enhancing self-reliant defence capabilities.”

The MoU comes after South Korea’s KF-21 received its flight safety certification in June after clearing all regulatory reviews.

Development of the aircraft was completed in 2024, following an Won8.8tn ($6.04bn) state-led programme that spanned more than a decade.

KAI expects to supply the Air Force with an initial batch of 40 aircraft as part of a first tranche by 2028, with plans to produce another 80 upgraded jets by 2032. This would bring the total to 120 delivered units.