Lockheed Martin’s investment is intended to turn proven hypersonic missile technologies into a versatile family of weapon systems. Credit: Lockheed Martin via LinkedIn.

Lockheed Martin has committed millions of dollars to develop a Modular Payload Delivery System (MPDS) intended to enhance the adaptability and speed of integrating hypersonic weapon technologies.

In an 11 August release, the company stated that the investment focuses on converting validated hypersonic missile body technologies into a scalable, modular platform, allowing for the integration of diverse payloads with fewer technical modifications required.

The system “re-architects” key technologies within a modular framework, targeting rapid adaptation for missions ranging from deep strike operations to those requiring larger payload capacities but less range.

The MPDS is based on flight-tested hypersonic technologies and leverages established manufacturing networks.

Lockheed Martin stated that the modular design reduces engineering effort and non-recurring costs for integrating new weapon payloads, while greater use of automation is expected to streamline assembly and testing processes.

Lockheed Martin vice president and strategic and missile defence systems general manager Johnathon Caldwell said: “Our Modular Delivery System reflects our commitment to listening to our customers and delivering innovative solutions that meet evolving mission requirements.

“By investing in a modular payload delivery system built upon our proven hypersonic technologies and legacy, we’re expanding operational utility, delivering affordability and accelerating advanced capabilities that would be historically burdened by development timelines and challenges.”

Lockheed Martin’s investment aligns with the US Department of War’s (DoW) stated aims for accelerating munitions development and advancing critical hypersonic warfighting capabilities.

The MPDS supports both offensive and defensive roles for the US DoW and could potentially streamline the process of fielding new munitions.

The company signalled openness to collaboration with government, industry, and academia to accelerate the integration of MPDS with other defence technologies.

In separate development, Lockheed Martin has established a strategic teaming agreement with Albany Engineered Composite (AEC) to expedite the delivery of high-rate, mission-ready hypersonic capabilities at the speed and scale demanded by the DoW.