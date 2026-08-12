Archer Aviation agrees to buy Boeing’s Wisk Aero, SkyGrid and Insitu subsidiaries. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.com.

US-based Archer Aviation has signed definitive agreements to acquire Boeing subsidiaries Wisk Aero, SkyGrid and Insitu, aiming to expand its capabilities in physical AI technology.

The agreement will see Archer integrate the autonomous flight expertise developed by Wisk over 16 years, SkyGrid’s digital air traffic management tools and Insitu’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) portfolio, which has seen extensive deployment with armed forces in 35 nations.

Together, these companies have completed nearly two million flight hours across their platforms, according to Archer and Boeing.

Archer said the acquisition will enable the company to offer a comprehensive “physical AI platform” within the aerospace and defence sectors.

The combined technology is expected to bolster the company’s ZEE AI platform, enabling an end-to-end offering in areas such as air taxis, UAS, and air traffic management.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “This is a watershed moment for Archer and the future of physical AI in aerospace and defence. This is the next big step forward in becoming a diversified platform, rapidly growing our revenue base and bringing scale to our business.”

As part of the transaction, Archer and Boeing will also enter a technology-sharing and collaboration arrangement.

Boeing will retain access to Wisk’s core autonomous flight technology for its own commercial and defence aircraft, and will maintain a stake in Archer, allowing it to benefit from future developments.

Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes Product Development vice president Brian Yutko said the deal allows the acquired companies to “accelerate capability development and time to market”, while Boeing shifts its focus to its core business areas.

Wisk is recognised for having designed, built, and flown six generations of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, completing more than 1,700 flight tests.

SkyGrid has developed an aircraft-agnostic digital platform for air traffic management, facilitating scalable automation and coordination for the aviation ecosystem.

Insitu, with offices on several continents, delivers uncrewed systems and AI-enabled solutions in support of defence and surveillance operations.

Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

The deals are subject to regulatory approval and satisfaction of agreed-upon conditions and is expected to close by the end of 2026.