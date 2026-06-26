Australian F/A-18F Super Hornet. Credit: Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) valued at $250m to the Australian Government, involving F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft training as well as related support equipment and services.

The proposed package encompasses both classified and unclassified training for aircrew and maintenance personnel, protective personnel equipment, technical and logistics support from the US Government and contractors, and a range of associated technical manuals and documentation.

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Australia’s request for this support covers additional services and documentation that will be incorporated into existing arrangements under previously implemented FMS cases.

The initial FMS case began with a value of $18m, involving similar non-major defence equipment, with no inclusion of major defence equipment (MDE).

The case has been amended multiple times. In 2015, an additional $39m raised the total to $67m. It was further amended in 2018, adding $72m, which brought the value to $142m. Each update expanded the training and support provided without altering the MDE status.

A technical oversight occurred after the 2018 amendment increased the cumulative value of the case beyond the congressional notification threshold, but this was not identified until Australia requested the latest amendment.

The current notification covers the combined value and scope of the requested non-MDE items, including the comprehensive training packages, protective equipment, logistics support, and related documentation for the F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.

According to the Department of State, the proposed sale is viewed as consistent with US foreign policy and national security interests, as it supports an important ally in the Western Pacific.

“Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific,” the department stated.

The US Government highlighted Australia’s strategic geographic position and its contribution to regional peace and economic stability.

The statement added: “It is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

The State Department also indicated that the sale would support Australia’s ability to address present and future threats, as well as enhance interoperability with the US and other allied forces through the comprehensive training being provided.

This transaction is not expected to affect the military balance in the region, according to the notification, nor will it require additional US Government or contractor personnel to be stationed in Australia.

There is no lead contractor currently associated with the sale, and training will be organised by either US Government entities or contract vendors according to requirements.

In June last year, the State Department approved a potential $2bn FMS of F/A-18F and EA-18G aircraft sustainment support and related equipment to Australia.