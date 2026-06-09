Source: GlobalData

This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.

Synthetic environments are a vital part of military training requirements, offering a range of cost savings and other benefits to operators. However, just how virtual should training environments become, and is there place for real-world physicality?

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Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.

Also, don’t miss out on the latest insight from our team on Europe’s armoured vehicle resurgence, as the continent’s leading defence manufacturers explore how best to meet requirements.

Meanwhile, the global fighter market has in recent years become unusually diverse, with options from the US, Europe, and Asia all vying for their share of the pie.

For all this and more across the defence domains read on and follow the latest developments across the Army, Naval, Airforce, and Global Defence Technology LinkedIn channels.