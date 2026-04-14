The joint venture will manufacture, market, and deliver advanced missile systems. Credit: Rheinmetall via LinkedIn.

Rheinmetall and Destinus, a Netherlands-based defence technology firm, have agreed to establish a joint venture focused on missile system manufacturing.

The new entity, to be known as Rheinmetall Destinus Strike Systems, is expected to be launched in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

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The venture will concentrate on the production, distribution, and delivery of advanced missile systems for national and international markets. Its offerings will include cruise missiles and ballistic rocket artillery.

Rheinmetall will control 51 percent of the joint venture, with Destinus holding the remaining 49 percent.

The collaboration aims to increase production capacity for missile systems and strengthen the capabilities of both companies within agreed global markets and according to relevant regulations.

Destinus will maintain its headquarters in the Netherlands and continue to handle the development and manufacturing of core systems and components throughout its European operations.

The joint venture will add serial production lines and qualification capabilities at Rheinmetall’s facilities in Germany.

The partnership will merge Destinus’ established missile system platform, which includes systems operational in Ukraine, with Rheinmetall’s large-scale manufacturing resources and experience in complex defence programmes.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said: “We are combining Rheinmetall’s production capacities and experience in managing large-scale programs with Destinus’s specific technology and system design.

“By doing so, we are laying the foundations for scalable, operational missiles that are tailored to the current requirements of the European and allied armed forces.”

Rheinmetall Destinus Strike Systems will assemble, test, and deliver cruise missile systems, aiming to accelerate the deployment of solutions tailored for operational needs.

The joint venture will focus on the European and selected NATO-aligned international markets, with potential partnerships with local industry in specific countries.

Both companies plan to use their market knowledge to create suitable sales structures and pursue growth in key market segments.

The initiative reflects changes in defence strategies, with a move towards faster, more resilient, and scalable missile platforms.

The joint venture aims to assist in meeting the current needs of Europe and Ukraine by increasing industrial capacity for missile production.

Destinus co-founder and CEO Mikhail Kokorich said: “Europe is entering a new phase of scaling missile production. Modern conflict is defined by volume and cost-per-effect.

“Missile systems are evolving from limited-production assets into industrial products. The real constraint in Europe today is not demand, but industrial capacity.”