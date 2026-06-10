The UK’s F-35B stealth fighters are vastly capable, but delivery and fielding is flawed. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

UK figures show only 13 of 47 F-35Bs are at TR-3 (Block 4 gateway); 34 remain TR-2

Four TR-2 jets are in the US for training, leaving about 30 in the UK; ~30% availability suggests ~10 flyable

TR-3 boosts computing power, but full combat certification isn’t expected until 2027

First introduced into operational service in 2018, the F-35B stealth fighter is a backbone of the UK’s air combat force, offering next-generation capabilities to the two services, and achieving its first combat kills in 2026 undertaking air defence roles in the Mediterranean.

Earlier this year, the UK took delivery of the 48th and final aircraft of its initial procurement batch, with an apparent intention to acquire 75 aircraft in total. The UK lost one airframe during a previous deployment of its Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in 2021.

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Another F-35B spent more than a month stranded in India after the aircraft developed serious faults while operating during the 2025 CSG deployment, forcing an emergency landing.

In 2025, the UK also committed to the acquisition of 12 F-35A variant fighters, intended to provide greater air defence coverage and nuclear-capable weapons fit, compared to the STOVL B version currently in service.

So far so good. However, the true capabilities of the F-35 platform are yet to be unlocked, with much of the functionality in data networking and sensors restricted due to the use of older software configurations in early-batch airframes.

Of the 47 F-35B fighters in the UK’s inventory, just 13 have been upgraded to the Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) standard, with the remaining 34 operating the TR-2 configuration, according to information released by the UK Government on 9 June.

Of the 34 operational F-35B aircraft, four are maintained in the US for training purposes, leaving a notional 30 available. Of this, about 30% are likely operational, indicating a force of around 10 F-35B aircraft actually able to fly at any given time.

The 13 delivered under the TR-3 standard, it is thought that the US Pentagon does not expect to deploy a fully combat-certified version of TR-3 until 2027, leaving updated UK F-35Bs likely used for training purposes only.

The TR-3 latest standard provides an estimated 25x more computational power, allowing the use of new displays, data network functions, and enhanced electronic warfare effectors.

At the TR-2 configuration, any attempt to push such vast volumes of data through existing code and installed hardware could cause the system to freeze.

According to the F-35 development timelines, the TR-3 stage unlocks the Block 4 standard, at which point the F-35 becomes more like the fifth-generation aircraft originally conceived.