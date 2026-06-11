Zone 5 designs and manufactures mass-producible interceptors. Credit: Kongsberg.

Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen has completed its acquisition of US missile company Zone 5 Technologies after receiving approval from US regulatory authorities.

Kongsberg is buying a 90% stake in Zone 5, while the company’s founder and chief executive, Thomas Akers, and existing management team will retain an ownership share.

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Following the closing, Zone 5 will continue operating as an independent subsidiary following the closing.

The companies have not disclose financial terms of the transaction.

Based in California, Zone 5 designs and manufactures what it describes as “affordable mass munitions,” focusing on missiles and interceptors intended for rapid, scalable production. Its product range includes the ‘Rusty Dagger’ long-range strike missile and the ‘White Spike’ air defence missile.

Kongsberg said the deal strengthens its position in air defence and strike systems by adding a high-volume manufacturing capability to its portfolio, as demand has grown for weapons that can be produced in large quantities.

Kongsberg president and CEO Eirik Lie said: “Recent conflicts have demonstrated the critical role of high-volume defence capabilities. This is exactly what Europe needs.

“Zone 5 adds a distinct capability to the Kongsberg portfolio, bringing a proven track record of rapid production, highly scalable and affordable missiles.”

Zone 5 has previously won contracts tied to US programmes including the US Air Force’s AGM-188 Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM) and an export-related initiative referred to as ERAM (Extended Range Attack Munition).

The company is also involved in work connected to other US Department of War services, the Defense Innovation Unit and Air Force Research Laboratory efforts.

Kongsberg said it plans to support Zone 5’s production scale-up and international market entry, and that Zone 5’s missiles are intended to integrate with and complement its existing systems in air defence and strike.

Recently, Kongsberg Gruppen unveiled a goal of reaching Nkr100bn ($10bn) in annual revenue by 2029, up from Nkr33bn in 2025.