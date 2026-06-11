AIM-120 AMRAAM. Credit: Trygve Finkelsen/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of State has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Government of the Republic of Korea for its purchase of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, at an estimated price of $292m.

South Korea seeks to procure 70 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) and two AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections.

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The proposed package also includes non-major defence equipment such as AMRAAM containers, control sections, support equipment, spare parts, consumables, accessories, and repair and return support.

In addition, US Government and contractors will provide weapons system support, various classified and unclassified publications and software, as well as engineering, technical, and logistics support services.

RTX has been identified as the principal contractor for the FMS.

The AIM-120 AMRAAM, produced by Raytheon, is an all-weather, advanced medium-range air-to-air missile used on various combat aircraft including the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22, Typhoon, Gripen, and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter among others.

The “C” variant features a modified design with smaller control surfaces, facilitating internal carriage on the F/A-22 aircraft and housing an improved warhead.

The AIM-120C has smaller control surfaces to enable the internal carriage on the F/A-22 aircraft and carries an improved warhead.

The State Department expects the proposed sale to advance US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the defence of a key ally that contributes to political stability and economic growth in the Indo-Pacific.

It also believes the sale will enhance South Korea’s ability to address current and emerging threats by bolstering air-defence capabilities, deterring regional aggression, and maintaining interoperability with US forces.

According to data and analytics firm GlobalData, South Korea’s defence spending is forecast to grow at a 2% CAGR between 2026 and 2030, reaching $50.1bn by 2030.

GlobalData’s report, South Korea Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2025–30, adds that the country’s acquisition budget is expected to rise to $11.9bn in 2030, up from $11.7bn in 2026.