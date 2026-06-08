Close-up of a LAU-131A/A rocket pod loaded with APKWS II laser-guided rockets on an RAF Typhoon. Credit: Crown.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has introduced the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), a precision-guided munition aimed at countering modern threats such as uncrewed aerial systems.

The weapon, which offers lower-cost solution” for lightly armoured targets, has been developed through collaboration between the RAF, the UK Ministry of Defence, and industry partners such as BAE Systems and QinetiQ.

The RAF states that this system bridges the gap between standard rockets and complex missile systems by modifying conventional munitions with a laser-guidance kit.

By equipping existing Hydra 70 unguided rockets with laser-guidance technology, APKWS allows Typhoon pilots to engage a range of targets more accurately and efficiently.

Trials by the RAF’s 41 Test and Evaluation Squadron saw Typhoon aircraft use APKWS against both ground and aerial targets, with the tests indicating the weapon can perform effectively in a variety of scenarios.

According to RAF, these tests demonstrated the weapon’s potential to counter uncrewed aerial systems at considerably lower cost than conventional approaches, enabled by modified fusing for intercepting airborne threats.

The APKWS can be carried in standard rocket pods and launched using targeting systems already in use, including the Litening designator pod, meaning no major modification of the aircraft is required.

In addition, the system’s lower-yield warhead reduces the risk of collateral damage, supporting its use in complex operating environments.

The APKWS is already operational with other air forces worldwide and has seen use across a variety of platforms, including both fast jets and helicopters.

“Its introduction into RAF operations enhances Typhoon’s flexibility, allowing it to respond rapidly to a wider range of threats,” the RAF stated.

Meanwhile, work continues to explore future developments of APKWS, with new variants being tested that incorporate further sensing technologies. These efforts aim to improve the system’s effectiveness against fast-moving or multiple targets while maintaining affordability and precision as key objectives.