Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II firing AGM-158 JASSM. Credit: Mike Mareen/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range and related support to Denmark.

The approval covers the purchase of 200 AGM-158 JASSM-ER missiles and associated equipment, with an estimated total value of $842m.

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Denmark’s request, disclosed by the Department, also includes test and support equipment, containers, spare parts, consumables, accessories, and support for repair and return.

Additional elements involved in the proposed deal include weapon system support, Global Positioning System equipment, a variety of classified and unclassified software packages, technical documentation, site surveys, transportation, and both government and contractor support services for engineering, logistics, and technical needs.

The JASSM, developed by Lockheed Martin, is a stealthy, air-launched cruise missile used by the US Air Force and allied nations.

The extended range model, AGM-158B JASSM-ER, which entered service in 2014, follows a pre-programmed flight path guided by GPS and internal navigation to reach its intended target.

According to the Director Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E), this missile is equipped with a 1,000-pound penetrating warhead and features an imaging infrared seeker to enhance targeting precision. It can currently be launched from B-1B aircraft, and there are plans for integration with F-15E, F-16, and B-52 aircraft.

The system also uses the same mission planning infrastructure as US Air Force aircraft and other weapons and comes with a storage and handling container to support ground crews.

The State Department expects the proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US.

According to the department, the addition of the JASSM-ER will enhance Denmark’s ability to carry out long-range precision strikes and further strengthen the capabilities of the Royal Danish Air Force’s F-35 aircraft.

The statement added that Denmark “will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,” and asserted that the sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Lockheed Martin has been identified as the principal contractor for the proposed transaction.

This approval follows a previous decision in November last year, when the US State Department authorised a potential sale to Denmark of AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles and related equipment estimated at $318.4m.