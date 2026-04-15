Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider during aerial refuelling demonstration Credit: U.S. Air Force.

The US Air Force’s B-21 Raider programme has recorded progress in testing, with the aircraft recently completing aerial refuelling using a KC-135 Stratotanker.

Northrop Grumman, the developer, said this demonstration shows the stealth bomber can operate “anywhere in the world” and engage any target to deter and address threats.

The test campaign increases the B-21’s operational range and supports longer, more efficient missions as weapons and systems assessments proceed.

The B-21 is one of the most efficient bombers, consuming a “fraction” of the fuel used by fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft, according to Northrop Grumman.

Air Force Chief of Staff General Ken Wilsbach said: “The B-21’s fuel efficiency is one of the core components of its lethality. This long-range strike bomber will reduce the demand on our tanker fleet and free up assets to support the joint force.”

The ongoing test and evaluation programme performed at Edwards Air Force Base in California, involves the Air Force Test Center, the 412th Test Wing, and Northrop Grumman.

It aims to reduce risk and further develop the B-21 weapon system in preparation for operational use.

The aerial refuelling tests took place after the second B-21 Raider test aircraft arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, California, in September 2025.

The B-21 is described as the first sixth-generation aircraft to enter flight testing. It is designed in line with the National Defense Strategy to operate in demanding threat environments and is intended to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons as part of the nuclear triad.

In February this year, Northrop Grumman and the Department of the Air Force finalised an arrangement to increase B-21 manufacturing capacity.

According to a release from the US Air Force, the agreement targets a 25% rise in annual bomber production.