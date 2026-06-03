The flight tests of RudraM-II Air-to-Surface Missile were conducted from an airborne platform. Credit: India Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have completed successful flight-tests of the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the test launches took place from an airborne platform under what were described as “extreme release conditions” and confirmed the capability of all subsystems.

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Following release, the missiles were guided to predefined targets and achieved precise accuracy.

The Ministry indicated that all test objectives were fully met, as verified by flight data obtained from a range of instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in the state of Odisha.

Development of the RudraM-II has been led by the Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, a DRDO facility, in collaboration with sister laboratories including Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Armament Research & Development Establishment, and ITR.

The Ministry also noted the involvement of Development cum Production Partners (DcPPs), in addition to organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness, and the Missile System Quality Assurance Agency.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the efforts of the DRDO, IAF, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Development cum Production Partners (DcPPs), and industry partners, stating that the successful flight-tests reflected progress in indigenous defence technologies and contributed to Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in advanced weapon systems.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence wrote: “DRDO and the IAF successfully conducted flight-tests of the indigenously developed RudraMII Air-to-Surface Missile under extreme release conditions. The missile accurately engaged its predefined target, validating the performance of all critical subsystems. A major boost to India’s precision strike capability and AatmanirbharBharat in advanced defence technologies.”

In September 2025, the DRDO, together with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), also reported a successful test launch of the intermediate range Agni Prime missile, which was deployed from a rail-based mobile launcher.