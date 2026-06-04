The JMT enables operators to monitor global satellite communications (SATCOM) resources in real time. Credit: Leidos.

Leidos, in collaboration with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and US Space Command, has introduced the Joint Management Tool (JMT) to improve access to satellite communications for the US Department of War (DoW).

The new cloud-based platform is designed to give operators real-time visibility into global satellite communications (SATCOM) resources and to increase situational awareness for military forces.

According to Leidos, the JMT’s automated dashboard is designed to help reduce command-level reporting and analysis time by up to 85%.

The company suggests this may save hundreds of hours annually for operators, allowing them to concentrate on mission execution rather than administrative tasks.

Leidos developed the JMT to replace a legacy system that DISA originally fielded in 2004.

Leidos digital modernisation senior vice president Paul Welch said: “The JMT brings clarity to complex satellite communications, giving operators faster, more reliable access to the data they need to make decisions.

“This work underscores our role in operating, sustaining and defending the most critical networks supporting US defence missions globally.”

The JMT has been built using commercial-off-the-shelf telecommunications modules.

This approach, according to Leidos supports the DoW’s movement towards more commercial software solutions, with a modular architecture aimed at enabling rapid updates, increased scalability and greater flexibility to address changing operational requirements.

Leidos reported that development and deployment of the JMT were achieved in one year.

The tool consolidates service requests and operational oversight across combatant commands, military services and defence agencies as part of an enterprise system.

In March this year, Leidos was awarded a $454.9m contract to upgrade the US Air Force’s Cloud One platform, which serves as a central technology resource for mission-critical operations across the DoW.