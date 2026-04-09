Skydio Dock for X10. Credit: © Skydio, Inc.

The US Air Forces Central (USAFCENT), a component of US Central Command (CENTCOM), has placed an order worth over $9m with US-based drone manufacturer Skydio for the supply of Skydio Dock and X10 systems.

The drones and infrastructure will be used to secure US airbases in the Middle East as part of one of the largest deployments of autonomous drone security systems by the US Air Force (USAF) for international base protection.

Managed through Skydio Dock platforms located at key points across bases, the drones can launch in less than 20 seconds to investigate and respond to potential threats.

According to Skydio, one operator can control several drones at once, providing oversight across the installation and lowering the number of required personnel.

When sensors detect a possible security risk, the system launches Skydio X10 drones to transmit live high-definition and thermal video back to the Base Defense Operations Center (BDOC).

The drones deliver ongoing visual monitoring until the situation is resolved.

Skydio federal sales, defence, and critical infrastructure vice president Justin Jordan said: “Skydio has supported the US military for years with powerful small unmanned aircraft systems operated directly by Airmen for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

“This contract ushers in a new era of remotely operated solutions. Skydio’s Dock-based capability is already deployed across hundreds of state and local agencies nationwide. We’re proud to bring this proven solution to the US Air Force to help keep Airmen safe. This is the future of installation security.”

Skydio X10D drones are currently one of the leading Group 1 uncrewed aerial system for USAF Security Forces.

The model has previously been selected by Air Combat Command (ACC) Tactical Air Control Party Specialists and Pacific Air Forces Security Forces, and has been delivered under several multi-million dollar contracts, including to USAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

The latest order increases Skydio’s deployment in persistent base infrastructure, marking the first time the company’s autonomous dock technology will be used extensively for overseas force protection by the USAF.

Skydio supplies drones and docking stations to all branches of the US military as well as to armed services in 29 allied countries.

Assembly and production of these systems take place at Skydio’s plant in Hayward, California.