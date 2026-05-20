Bayraktar Kızılelma UCAV. Credit: Spiffy Digital Creative/Shutterstock.com.

Indonesia’s recent decision to procure Kizilelma uncrewed combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) from Türkiye will strengthen its aerial warfare capabilities, according to intelligence and data company GlobalData.

The agreement, signed on 6 May 2026, on the sidelines of the SAHA 2026 defence exhibition, includes 12 Bayraktar Kizilelma UCAVs, with the option to purhcase up to 48 additional vehicles under the same framework.

GlobalData’s latest report projects Indonesia will invest about $2.7bn in UAV procurement over the next decade. Nearly 70% of this spending is expected to be allocated to Turkish-origin platforms, highlighting the growing defence partnership between Indonesia and Türkiye.

GlobalData aerospace and defence analyst Venkatesh Kandlikar said: “Indonesia has significantly ramped up its aerial warfare capabilities by procuring several next-generation military platforms in recent years.

“The deepening of defence ties between Indonesia and Türkiye has contributed significantly to the former’s ambition to modernise its armed forces.”

The agreement with Türkiye includes provisions for technology transfer, local production, and the establishment of maintenance infrastructure within Indonesia.

These measures aim to expand the country’s domestic aerospace sector and reinforce its defence posture, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, GlobalData said.

Republikorp, an Indonesian defence company, will develop capacity for local airframe assembly, avionics integration, weapons certification, and maintenance services.

This builds on previous collaborative production programmes involving the Bayraktar TB2, TB3, and Akinci UAVs, under which operational knowledge and manufacturing expertise have gradually shifted to Indonesian firms.

Kandlikar added: “This phased approach to vertical integration creates sustainable indigenous competencies, reduces long-term procurement costs, and positions Indonesia as a regional aerospace hub capable of supporting allied nations.”

The Kizilelma procurement follows a separate agreement for the acquisition of Kaan fifth-generation fighter aircraft from Türkiye. Both new systems are designed for manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), offering enhanced operational options for the Indonesian Air Force.

“Geographically, Indonesia is located near a key maritime choke point, the Strait of Malacca. In the event of any future conflict involving Asian powers, especially China, the Strait of Malacca could become another flashpoint capable of crippling the global economy, with repercussions far worse than what we are currently witnessing with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz,” Kandlikar said.

By modernizing its military capabilities, Indonesia is preparing for such an eventuality and is future-proofing its ability to protect its interests in the region.”