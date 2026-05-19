The AGM-184 JSM sale will improve the lethality of Belgium’s F-35 platform. Credit: Belgian Air Force.

The US Department of State has authorised a potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Belgium of AGM-184 Joint Strike Missiles (JSM) and associated equipment, with the transaction valued at up to $236m.

Belgium has requested an unspecified number of AGM-184 JSMs, together with spare parts, consumables, accessories, repair and return support, training equipment and components, testing and multi-purpose missile equipment, as well as software support.

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The package also covers technical documentation, transportation support, and engineering, technical, and logistics support services from both US Government and contractor personnel.

According to the State Department, the proposed sale will “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

It will also strengthen Belgium’s ability to respond to current and evolving threats by enhancing the operational capabilities of its F-35 fighter jets.

The Department stated that the procurement will “assist the Belgium Ministry of Defence with completing its core tasks of contributing to the collective defence of NATO.”

Belgium is expected to integrate the equipment and related support without difficulty, it said.

The Department also stated that the sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region” and confirmed there would be no negative impact on US defence readiness.

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, along with RTX, have been designated as the principal contractors for the deal.

In September last year, the US State Department approved a potential FMS to the Belgian Government, involving AIM-9X Sidewinder Missiles and associated gear, for an estimated value of $567.8m.