Parsons to compete for infrastructure work under $136m Air Force contract. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

The US Air Force (USAF) has selected Parsons for a position on a multiple award task order contract to provide architect-engineer services at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

The contract, with a ceiling value of $136m and an 8.5-year performance period, covers a range of infrastructure-related services across the installation.

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Parsons will be eligible to compete for task orders to support requirements such as the design, alteration and repair of airfields, roads, buildings and utilities.

The work also includes feasibility and traffic studies, as well as cybersecurity-related design services that aim to maintain secure installation operations.

Parsons engineered systems president Martin Boson said: “This award reflects the Air Force’s continued trust in Parsons’ ability to support complex, mission-critical infrastructure programs through disciplined design and engineering services.

“By combining multidisciplinary engineering expertise with an agile delivery mindset, we look forward to supporting the 75th Civil Engineer Group in maintaining and modernising facilities that are essential to mission readiness for the Department of War.”

Hill Air Force Base operates under the Air Force Materiel Command and is managed by the 75th Air Base Wing, which supports multiple organisations including the Ogden Air Logistics Complex.

The complex provides logistics, support, maintenance and distribution services for several aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon, A-10 Thunderbolt, C-130 Hercules, T-38 Talon and the Minuteman III ICBM.

In June 2025, Parsons received a $94.5m ceiling value task order through the Air Base Air Defense indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

The scope involves efforts related to integrating, testing, fielding and sustaining command-and-control and early warning systems for US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces in Africa. This work is scheduled over a 12-month base year, with two optional 12-month periods.

Previously, in 2023, the US Department of Defense gave Parsons an $18m task order with a one-year performance period to provide air-base air-defence capabilities. This included support against threats such as uncrewed aircraft systems and cruise missiles.

Parsons has a history of delivering architect-engineer and infrastructure services for the Air Force, supporting installation sustainment and operations. The company’s work aims to assist with the modernisation of infrastructure and provide support across operational and advanced technology systems.