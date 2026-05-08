L3Harris will develop key features of a secure and resilient digital infrastructure for the US Air Force. Credit:

L3Harris Technologies has been contracted to enhance the digital infrastructure supporting the US Air Force’s (USAF) Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), according to recent announcements.

The company will focus on developing features that enable secure data integration and networking, which are intended to support the US Air Force’s command and control capabilities.

The ABMS development aims to combine data from various sources to deliver a synchronised operational picture for military personnel.

L3Harris will contribute by employing up-to-date data processing and networking solutions to support the system’s digital infrastructure.

L3Harris Mission Networks, Space & Mission Systems president Kathy Crandall said: “This new digital infrastructure will provide the warfighter with more secure, timely and usable information, allowing them to connect sensors and shooters across domains – in complex operational environments.”

ABMS is a unit within the Department of the Air Force Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. Its primary objective is to build a data network linking US Air and Space Force sensors, systems, and weapons.

The system’s infrastructure is set to include both aerial and land-based components, as well as supporting software, applications, and distributed nodes necessary for command, control, and battle management functions.

In October last year, the US Space Force formally accepted the Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS), developed by L3Harris Technologies, for operational deployment.

ATLAS is a next-generation Space Development Agency (SDA) analysis system, designed to integrate critical data for space command and control (C2), intelligence, and operational readiness, enabling effective responses to emerging anti-satellite threats.