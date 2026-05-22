Saab’s LoyalEye completed first flight on an uncrewed aircraft at GA-ASI’s Desert Horizon facility in Southern California on 19 May. Credit: Saab.

Saab and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) have completed the first flight of what they describe as the world’s first uncrewed Airborne Early Warning (AEW) capability.

The test, which took place on 19 May at GA-ASI’s Desert Horizon facility in Southern California, featured the integration of Saab’s LoyalEye radar sensor onto GA-ASI’s MQ-9B aircraft.

It marks the start of a phased process towards demonstrating the full suite of AEW capabilities offered through the integration of Saab and GA-ASI’s respective technologies.

When LoyalEye is offered to MQ-9B users and new clients, it will provide “persistent and cost-effective” air surveillance in locations that do not currently have access to such systems.

Saab surveillance business area head Carl Johan Bergholm said: “LoyalEye on the MQ-9B offers critical airborne sensing, supporting extended persistence and operational reach. As a complement to manned assets, it aims to enhance situational awareness and, in combination, enable greater operational reach and flexibility.”

Saab and GA-ASI announced their collaboration in 2025 to introduce an uncrewed solution air airborne early warning surveillance.

Sweden’s Saab develops airborne early warning systems and produces the crewed AEW&C platform known as GlobalEye, while GA-ASI provides uncrewed aircraft systems and has a background in operating such platforms.

The AEW solution developed by Saab and GA-ASI will be used for functions such as early detection and warning, monitoring targets at long distances, and tracking multiple objects at once.

The system is designed to function beyond visual range and connect through satellite communication.

GA-ASI president David R. Alexander said: “AEW for MQ-9B will offer critical aloft sensing to defend against tactical air munitions, guided missiles, drones, fighter and bomber aircraft, and other threats.

“Operational availability for a medium-altitude, long-endurance UAS is the highest of any military aircraft, and as an unmanned platform, its aircrews are not put into harm’s way.”