Sting simulates enemy air defences for RAF pilot training exercises. Credit: Crown/ Royal Air Force.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has implemented a new training system, named Sting, to support frontline pilots in preparing for modern air defence threats encountered during operations.

The Sting system creates “highly simulated” enemy air defences, enabling pilots to train against scenarios that reflect the conditions posed by sophisticated surface-to-air missile systems.

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RAF pilots operating fourth and fifth generation aircraft are now able to engage with threat signals generated by the Sting technology.

This allows them to practise identifying, reacting to and overcoming potential enemy air defences in live scenarios, the RAF stated.

The system was recently demonstrated in the presence of senior RAF commanders at Saltburn by the Sea, near Teesside.

RAF’s Air and Space Warfare Centre commandant Air Commodore Steve Berry said: “The introduction of this capability marks a significant step in the RAF’s ability to respond to current and evolving threats, enabling our combat air force crews to train against a credible adversary.”

Draken, long-term training provider for the RAF, has delivered the Sting system and integrated it with its Phantom Sky range control system.

This integration enables the simulated defences to respond in real time, producing a dynamic environment where every participating asset can rehearse its duties under realistic conditions.

The system is included in the RAF’s Interim Medium Speed Operational Readiness Training Service (IMSORTS) contract, which delivers integrated multi-domain adversary training for the RAF and partner nations.

Draken CEO Dr Nic Anderson said: “Phantom Sky creates a representative threat environment that can be targeted, reacted to and assessed in real time, and it is designed for the rapid integration of new technology to combine realism with affordability.”

In January last year, Draken finalised arrangements to extend its partnership with the UK MoD to provide support for military training exercises with the RAF for an additional four-year period.