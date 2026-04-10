Kraus Hamdani Aerospace’s K1000ULE long-range, long-endurance UAS. Credit: Kraus Hamdani Aerospace/PRNewswire.

Kraus Hamdani Aerospace (KHA) has secured a $270m contract from US Air Forces Central (AFCENT) to provide rapid deployment of its K1000ULE uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

The agreement, structured as a single-source indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, will support US forces operating across the Middle East, where uncrewed systems have become a key element in defence strategies.

The K1000ULE is a fully electric UAS designed for long-range and long-endurance missions, which, according to KHA, can be operated by a two-person team.

Featuring a fully modular and open architecture, the system is capable of carrying multiple payloads and sensors.

KHA co-founder and CTO Stefan Kraus said: “Operators need systems that adapt in real time, maintain connectivity in contested environments, and support decisions at speed. The K1000ULE is built to meet that need.

“When beyond-line-of-sight operations are critical, the K1000ULE’s secure SATCOM capability enables both ISR and resilient connectivity for US forces and partner nations across the Middle East.”

The K1000ULE provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, with AI-enabled autonomy supporting its operations.

The system also allows operators to identify threats, maintain functionality in contested environments, and respond as situations develop. It has been designed for use in challenging conditions, including GPS-denied areas, to support continuous situational awareness and operational reliability when conventional systems may not be effective.

Additionally, the K1000ULE is included in the Department of War’s Drone Dominance UAS marketplace, increasing its availability for use by US and allied forces.

The platform is listed on both the Department of Defense’s Blue UAS Cleared List and Blue UAS Select List, confirming it meets established requirements for security and operational readiness.

This status allows for faster procurement by US government entities and recognises the K1000ULE as a TRL-9 platform, which has been independently evaluated as combat-proven, free of identified cyber vulnerabilities, and authorised to operate in support of national security and disaster response efforts.

In addition, the K1000ULE has been incorporated into the US Army’s Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) environment via Anduril’s Lattice platform.

As part of this networked system, it supports real-time coordination and facilitates timely, reliable decision-making in contested operational settings.

KHA co-founder and CEO Fatema Hamdani said: “KHA’s mission is to save lives and connect the world. Meeting today’s challenges requires a different kind of company, one that moves at speed, builds with the warfighter, and delivers capability that can be used immediately.”