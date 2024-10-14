The US State Department has approved three foreign military sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance Saudi Arabia’s air defence capabilities and support its self-defence and regional security missions.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has notified Congress of the potential sales.
The first sale includes 220 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical missiles,
missile containers, missile software, training, support equipment, spares, and US Government and contractor technical assistance, totalling an estimated $251.8m (Sr944m).
Additionally, Saudi Arabia has requested 2,503 AGM-114R3 Hellfire II missiles.
This package also includes support and test equipment, integration and test support, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, software delivery and support, among others.
This sale is intended to improve the Kingdom’s ability to confront current and future threats and to enhance interoperability with US and Gulf country forces.
RTX is named as the principal contractor for the Sidewinder missiles, while Lockheed Martin will be the main contractor for the Hellfire II missiles.
In addition, the State Department has approved a package including a request for 10,000 M456 series, 105mm High Explosive Anti-Tank Tracer cartridges.
It also comprises types of tank, howitzer, and machine gun ammunition, fuses, primers, grenades, support and test equipment; integration and test support, spare and repair parts, among others.
The total estimated cost for this part of the sale is $139m.
This ammunition will be sourced from a mix of US Army stock and new purchases.
In August 2024, Canada entered a $264.6m (C$362.5m) deal with the US for AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles.