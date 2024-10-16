India’s Ministry of Defence has signed a deal with US-based General Atomics for the procurement of 31 MQ-9B Sky/Sea Guardian high altitude long endurance (HALE) remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS).
The deal, executed under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement, is a move that will see the Indian military receive 15 Sky Guardian and 16 Sea Guardian drones, according to MoD’s post on X platform.
It further entails that 16 units are designated for the Navy and eight each for the Army and Air Force.
India joins a group of countries, including Japan, Belgium, the UK, and the US, that operate the MQ-9B.
The procurement process commenced with the Defence Acquisition Council’s agreement on 15 June 2023, endorsing the necessity for these vehicles through the FMS route.
In July 2024, the Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, proceeded to review and approve amendments to the deal.
Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Security granted the final approval for this acquisition, alongside the green light for a nuclear-propelled hunter submarine project.
These MQ-9B drones are capable of surveillance and precision strike missions and are expected to be inducted into service over the next four years.
It is a variant of the MQ-9 Reaper, featuring more than 35 hours of endurance, a payload capacity for four Hellfire missiles and approximately 450kg of bombs.
With a top speed of 442km/h and an operational ceiling higher than commercial aircraft, the uncrewed system also has an unrefuelled range of 2,000 miles.
Additionally, a contract for performance based logistics has been signed with General Atomics Global India to establish depot level maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in India, ensuring sustained operational readiness.
In September 2024, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems put a MQ-9B RPA through a full-scale fatigue testing as part of the aircraft certification to NATO standard STANAG 4671.