Airbus Defence and Space is collaborating with Spain-headquartered Multiverse Computing to develop advanced gesture recognition software for future fighter aircraft, leveraging quantum-inspired algorithms and Large Language Models (LLMs).
This initiative is part of the European Defence Fund’s Enhanced Pilot Interfaces and Interactions for Fighter Cockpit (EPIIC) project.
It aims to improve operational efficiency and pilot performance in military aviation. The project will run until September 2025.
Quantum-inspired algorithms are set to revolutionise how pilots interact with their aircraft systems by offering potentially faster and more accurate recognition capabilities than traditional computing methods, stated Multiverse.
The EPIIC programme focuses on five key areas including Virtual Assistant, Adaptive HMI, LAD, Helmet Mounted Display, and gesture-based interactions. Airbus is leading the development of gesture-based hardware and algorithms.
The ability to process complex data sets efficiently is vital in the cockpit of a fighter jet, where quick and reliable system responses can be a matter of life and death.
The gesture-based solutions will be developed to meet the demanding conditions of a fighter cockpit, addressing challenges such as high vibrations and the necessity to operate the system while wearing gloves.
The integration of virtual and augmented reality technologies is also being explored to potentially enhance pilots’ situational awareness and their interaction with the aircraft’s systems.
Multiverse Computing co-founder and CEO Enrique Lizaso Olmos said: “These new non-contact gesture-based control interactions will enhance pilot situational awareness, mission effectiveness, and overall aircraft performance.
“Combined with Airbus’ insight into pilot interfaces, our expertise in building quantum machine learning algorithms and efficient LLMs positions us well to develop these controls.”
The EPIIC pan-European initiative involves participation of more than 20 organisations from a dozen European countries to address the challenges of future air warfare and collaborative combat by identifying, assessing, and developing innovative and disruptive technologies.