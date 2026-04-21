Japanese Kawasaki P-1 Maritime Patrol aircraft during the ILA 2018 in Berlin Schönefeld. This platform has garnered interest from other nations. Credit: Shutterstock / Andreas D.

Japan has lifted enduring defence export restrictions today (21 April)

The country now face an inflection point in the Pacific theatre, where Chinese military aggression threatens sovereignty

The nation aims to meet allied “expectations” for interopeability in platforms, systems and maintenance across the Indo-Pacific

Japan has lifted defence export restrictions today that have been in place for decades, with incremental updates, which successive governments have long attributed to the country’s position as a peace-loving nation.

But Japan now faces an inflection point. Officials point to an “increasingly severe security environment” wherein China’s military aggression and infringement of exclusive economic zones in the Pacific theatre, such as the Ryukyu Island Chain, require a coherent response among partners.

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In particular, Japanese Government officials point to the needs of Australia, Europe and countries in South East Asia, all of whom, they say, have increased “expectations” to use Japanese defence equipment.

Pooling resources

The UK, already a close defence partner working with Japan and Italy in developing a sixth generation aircraft, welcomed the decision, which its Ministry of Defence agreed will strengthen regional security through cooperation with like-minded countries.

But it is more than that.

Japan has specified a requirement to tap into the same supply chain and ecosystem as its global partners.

“If these partner countries possess the same equipment as Japan, they can exchange parts and other resources,” determined a Government document detailing the reforms.

“In addition, by maintaining production and maintenance bases abroad through licensed production, or by securing domestic production capacity with an eye on overseas relocation, it will also serve as preparation for a long-term conflict in the event of an emergency.”

The Japanese Government continued to identify 17 partner nations with whom they intend to grow their arms transfers:

Australia, Bangladesh, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.

But as Japan embrace its newfound realpolitik, some overservers may question what capabilities Japan’s growing market may offer partners.

Type 16 MCV

“The Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle could see strong interest,” suggested GlobalData defence analyst Callum Kaye.

Currently, the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) is procuring the vehicle to replace its retired fleet of Type 74 main battle tanks (MBTs) and to supplement the Type 10 MBTs.

The 8×8 vehicle is significantly lighter than a main battle tank, “allowing it to be more easily transported on amphibious landing craft and aircraft,” Kaye continued.

Type-16 being offloaded from a JMSDF LCAC craft. Credit: Shutterstock / viper-zero.

The Philippines is considering purchasing Sabrah light tanks from Elbit Systems to replace its M113 fire support vehicles and FV101 Scorpions. However, Japan’s decision to remove export restrictions, combined with the recent presence of JGSDF units operating Type 16s on filipino territory during a joint exercise, could tip the scales in Japan’s favour.

Indigenous AAV

Meanwhile the JGSDF marine infantry element, the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, fields the US Marine Corp’s Assault Amphibious Vehicle (AAV) 7A1.

But Japan plans to eventually replace the AAV7A1 with an indigenous design.

This design has strong interest from the Philippines, with the Philippine Marine Corps currently fielding imported Korean AAV7s, which will likely need to be replace in the long term.

A US Marine Corps AAV7A1 tracked vehicle. Credit: DVIDS.

Interest may also come from Australia, whose military, GlobalData intelligence suggests, are still looking to form a fully enabled, integrated amphibious-capable combined-arms land system. A crucial part of this strategic framework – designed to project power in the littorals – is an amphibious attack capability.

Such a force design, which Australia first announced in 2023, is likewise reinforced in the latest 2026 National Defence Strategy, which specifies a requirement to “optimise Army for littoral manoeuvre and control of strategic land positions.”

P-1 MPA

Kawasaki’s P-1 Maritime Patrol Aircraft will replace the P-3C Orion in Japan’s Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) service.

The UK and New Zealand had both considered the P-1 but subsequently opted to procure the P-8A Poseidon.

In 2025, the European defence supplier Leonardo had been in negotiations with Kawasaki Heavy Industries for Italy’s maritime patrol aircraft requirement and potential global export. The potential deal is made more promising by existing defence industrial ties between the two countries, already working together on the Global Combat Air Programme along with the UK.

Mogami-class frigate

The Mogami-class frigate has already seen interest among Japan’s neighbours who are seeking multipurpose surface combatants.

Australia selected the Upgraded Mogami/New FFM in August 2025. The first three of these vessels will be built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan, with the remaining eight built in Henderson Shipyard in Western Australia.

JS Mogami (FFM-1), Mogami-class frigate. Credit: Shutterstock / viper-zero.

The Royal Australian Navy’s Mogami fleet will use American weapon systems such as the Mark 41 vertical launch system. In contrast, the UK is taking a long time to try to convert its Type 31 fleet to include the coveted seaborne missile launcher, which is holding back the programme.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has also expressed interest in the Mogami class, which is currently in contention with the British Type 31 frigate.

Taigei-class SSK

At present, the JMSDF is procuring the Taigei-class attack submarine to eventually replace the Soryu class.

Uniquely, the Taigei class makes use of lithium-ion batteries for propulsion. It significantly reduces noise emissions, in addition to increasing speed and range when compared to conventional diesel-electric submarines.

“This lithium-ion technology could cultivate global interest among countries seeking to replace aging submarine fleets,” Kaye considered, comparing them with larger Air Independent Propulsion and traditional lead-acid batteries.