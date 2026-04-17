The contract marks step towards providing advanced weather information for military use. Credit: BEST-BACKGROUNDS/Shutterstock.com.

PlanetiQ has secured a $15m contract with the US Air Force (USAF) to enhance its satellite-based weather data capabilities over the next 48 months.

The agreement under the Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) programme aims to fund the development and launch of a new spacecraft fleet equipped with advanced Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) radio occultation, reflectometry, and polarimetric radio occultation technology.

The project, according to PlanetiQ, focuses on improving GNSS-RO (radio occultation), GNSS-PRO (polarimetric radio occultation), and GNSS-R (reflectometry) functions.

Through these systems, the company will deliver atmospheric and surface data to support a range of applications across the Department of the Air Force, including AI training and performance assessment.

The contract also covers the development of improved data assimilation methods. By integrating enhanced GNSS-PRO data into Numerical Weather Prediction models, the initiative intends to boost forecast precision and provide new perspectives on atmospheric phenomena.

Following the deployment and commissioning of the new spacecraft, PlanetiQ will supply the Air Force with real-time data throughout the contract period.

The company currently operates a constellation of satellites capable of collecting high signal-to-noise-ratio GNSS-RO and GNSS-PRO measurements, which are instrumental in tracking precipitation and refining severe weather prediction.

The STRATFI funding will facilitate the creation of a next-generation receiver that incorporates GNSS-R technology.

This addition is expected to broaden data applications to include monitoring of ocean surface winds, assessment of sea state, and soil moisture analysis on land.

PlanetiQ CEO Ira Scharf said: “This award represents a major step forward in delivering more advanced, actionable weather information to the warfighter.

“By combining GNSS-RO, PRO, and R measurements in a single platform, we are unlocking a more complete picture of the atmosphere and Earth’s surface.”