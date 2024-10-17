Vacuum technology is used in a wide range of industries, and proper use depends on accurate measurement devices, or gauges. Vacuum gauges work by detecting changes in pressure and converting those changes into electrical signals that can be interpreted by the user.

While analog pressure gauges were first developed more than 150 years ago, digital pressure gauges were introduced around the 2000s, offering several significant advantages. From the ability to adjust gauges from the comfort of a desk (rather than scaling a ladder) to the ability to switch off the cold cathode during sputtering to extend the life of a high-vacuum gauge, digital gauges offer many significant advantages. They could also enable users to read error logs to pinpoint issues more precisely, and even prevent them in the future.

In an upcoming webinar on November 7, experts from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions will answer important questions about digital gauges. These include the difference between digital and analog gauges, the options available for integration, and the reliability of the data provided. What new possibilities arise with digital gauges, such as activating a second filament, setting the gas type correction factor, use for Industry 4.0, predictive maintenance, etc.?

The webinar is intended for anyone who is thinking about using digital gauges and who wants to find out in detail what they would be getting into. It is ideal for anyone with at least two to three years of experience working with vacuum technology, particularly those who operate, maintain or integrate vacuum gauges. Prior knowledge of digital vacuum gauges is not required.

If you have a specific topic you would like the speakers to cover in the webinar, email your topic to gauges@pfeiffer-vacuum.com before the end of October. During the Q&A session following the webinar, you will also have the opportunity to ask your own questions and receive individual answers live.

Webinar details

Date: November 7, 2024

Session times:

First session:9:00 CEST (Berlin) / 5:00 PM JST (Tokyo), https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2198956626632393052?source=PaidPublisher

Second session: 17:00 CEST (Paris) / 10:00 AM CST (Chicago), https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7832841013217360214?source=PaidPublisher



Duration: 45 min presentation + 15 min Q&A

Language: English

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions is a member of the global Busch Group, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems.