Shield AI, a company specialising in autonomy software and defence aircraft, has announced a collaborative effort with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) of Singapore.

The partnership aims to co-develop AI technologies for autonomous flight operations, using Shield AI’s Hivemind Enterprise to boost the RSAF’s operational capabilities.

Shield AI president and co-founder Brandon Tseng said: “The Republic of Singapore Air Force is a fantastic US partner and one of the most technologically advanced air forces in Southeast Asia.

“We’re excited to be working with them to bring cutting-edge autonomy to their operations. This partnership is a testament to their forward-thinking approach and the growing demand for intelligent, resilient autonomy at scale. More and more companies and countries are turning to Hivemind Enterprise.”

Hivemind Enterprise is a collection of AI-driven autonomy software products, designed to facilitate swift development, testing, evaluation, and deployment across various domains for any intelligent machine.

The software suite offers autonomy development, equipping users with a multi-year advantage through platform products and intuitive AI toolsets, stated the company.

Hivemind Enterprise is claimed to transform intricate processes into scalable workflows, allowing teams to design, test, evaluate, and deploy autonomous behaviours faster.

The suite’s offerings include an integrated autonomy factory, production-ready middleware, an autonomy catalogue, and streamlined mission control.

These tools empower developers to create and implement mission-ready autonomous solutions with speed and adaptability.

DSTA chief executive Ng Chad-Son said: “Collaboration is at the heart of breakthrough technology. We believe true progress happens when innovators, technologists and operators come together – combining expertise, resources and creativity to drive transformative solutions.

“By working with Shield AI and RSAF, we want to drive AI innovation in drones – enhancing flight autonomy and overall effectiveness.”

In August 2024, Shield AI demonstrated multi-jet flight autonomy in San Diego, California, using its artificial intelligence (AI) pilot ‘Hivemind’.

The company showcased the autonomous coordination between two Kratos MQM-178 Firejet systems.

In particular, Hivemind executed onboard and in-air platform communication, enabling the two aerial systems to undertake coordinated manoeuvres.