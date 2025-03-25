Singapore is collaborating with the RTAF and the USAF in the 31st edition of the trilateral exercise. Credit: RTAF/Government of Singapore.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is set to evaluate its defence capabilities in the ongoing exercise Cope Tiger, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The 31st edition of this trilateral exercise also sees the participation of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) and the US Air Force (USAF).

The exercise is bifurcated into a Command Post Exercise, which was conducted from 17 to 19 December 2024, at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base within the Multinational Operations and Exercise Centre, and a Flying Training Exercise expected for 17 to 28 March 2025 at Korat Air Base and Chandy Range in Thailand.

For the 2025 engagement, the RSAF has allocated a lineup of assets including 26 aircraft and ten ground-based air defence systems, supported by a contingent of more than 700 personnel.

GlobalData Aerospace and Defense analyst Harshavardhan Dabbiru states that: “Singapore’s participation in Exercise Cope Tiger reflects its goal of military interoperability.

“The country is exploring synergies between crewed and uncrewed platforms for intelligence gathering,” he noted.

Dabbiru added: “Located near the Strait of Malacca, a critical chokepoint in global trade, Singapore is a key hub for international commerce, which also makes it vulnerable to attacks on its critical infrastructure, especially due to any unprecedented conflict between the US and China. While Singapore prioritises military preparedness, it also maintains a delicate diplomatic balance, fostering strong ties with both the US and China, the two major military powers active in the region.

“As geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific intensify, Singapore’s strategic location and defence capabilities make it a valuable partner for its regional allies. Although the country faces no imminent territorial threats, rising South China Sea tensions heighten the risk of entanglement in regional conflicts, reinforcing the need to maintain a combat-ready force. In this regard, Singapore’s participation in exercise Cope Tiger underscores its commitment to air combat readiness and interoperability with allies in an evolving security landscape.”

Singapore’s defence budget for 2025 stands at $17.7bn, (S$23.7bn) with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4% from 2025 to 2030, according to GlobalData’s report titled “Singapore Defense Market Size, Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030.”

The country’s investment in defence capabilities is ongoing, with $6.8bn earmarked for military aircraft and rotorcraft procurement and an additional $1bn for missiles and missile defence systems between 2025 and 2034.

In the context of regional power dynamics, Singapore’s strategy involves continuous acquisition of advanced military platforms and participation in multinational exercises like Cope Tiger.

Earlier in March 2025, Shield AI announced a collaboration with RSAF and Defence Science and Technology Agency of Singapore, to co-develop AI technologies for autonomous flight operations.