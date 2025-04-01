The F900 printer is equipped with integrated GrabCAD Print and Insight software. Credit: © Stratasys/Publitek.

Stratasys has added new 3D printing materials to its line-up, representing a significant advancement in additive manufacturing capabilities for sectors such as aerospace, defence and other tightly controlled industries.

AIS Antero 800NA and AIS Antero 840CN03 are the latest validated materials for the Stratasys F900, a fused deposition modelling printer designed for large-scale additive manufacturing.

It provides a range of polymer materials from standard plastics to ULTEM and PEKK-based materials.

The development of these new AIS industrial-grade materials was carried out in partnership with key industry players, ensuring thorough qualification for their intended applications. The companies include Northrop Grumman, Naval Air Systems Command, the US Air Force and Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, among others.

The company notes that the qualification programme has confirmed that these materials meet the requirements of mission-critical applications.

By using the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP) equivalence, Stratasys provides a scalable and transparent process for material qualification.

This approach reduces the time and cost associated with adopting additive manufacturing.

The AIS Antero materials come with NCAMP-backed data, ensuring consistent performance across different production sites.

It includes documentation, training and tools necessary for implementing top-tier process control.

The AIS Antero 800NA and AIS Antero 840CN03 materials offer design flexibility, as well as resistance to extreme temperatures and harsh chemicals.

The company notes that these can be used to produce lightweight and durable parts.

Stratasys Industrial Business Unit vice-president Foster Ferguson said: “These new AIS Antero materials represent a major step forward for additive manufacturing integration in the production of aerospace and defence platforms.

“By combining best-in-class performance with an established qualification framework, we are empowering manufacturers to innovate faster and confidently deploy 3D printing for qualified end-use applications at multiple locations across an enterprise.”

In 2019, the US Air Force’s 60th Maintenance Squadron at Travis Air Force Base became the first field unit to operate a certified 3D printer, the Stratasys F900.