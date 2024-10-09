French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation has initiated the development of a new uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).
The UCAV are slated to augment the capabilities of the future Rafale F5 standard post-2030.
This advanced UCAV will be designed for collaborative combat, featuring stealth technologies, autonomous control with human oversight, internal payload options, and adaptability to counter emerging threats.
The UCAV programme will draw on the technological advancements and experiences gained from the nEUROn initiative, Europe’s stealth UCAV demonstrator.
Commenced in 2003 under the management of Dassault Aviation, the nEUROn programme united the aerospace expertise of six European nations.
It successfully completed its first flight in December 2012, and since then, has undertaken more than 170 test flights, fulfilling its performance, schedule, and budgetary objectives.
Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Éric Trappier said: “This stealth combat drone will contribute to the technological and operational superiority of the French Air Force by 2033. It is significant that it is being initiated today, as we mark the 60th anniversary of the Strategic Air Forces and the 90th anniversary of the Air and Space Force: in aeronautics — a highly complex field — the future has deep roots, and innovation is built on experience.
“Dassault Aviation and its partners are proud to serve the French Armed Forces and the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA). Their renewed confidence honours and obliges us.”
The Rafale F5, alongside the UCAV and their future developments, will maintain France’s autonomy and strategic advantage in the decades ahead, similar to the role of the Mirage IV in its era.
In September 2024, Dassault Aviation said it will create a new company for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the group’s military activities in India.